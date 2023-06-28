NewsVideos
videoDetails

Monsoon creates ruckus in hilly areas

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Floods 2023: Monsoon has caused huge devastation from the plains to the mountains. Due to this, a huge impact is being seen not only on tourists but also on life. The administration is continuously making efforts regarding this.

All Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi counterattacks PM Modi's statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon9:22
Asaduddin Owaisi counterattacks PM Modi's statement over Uniform Civil Code
Another huge revelation in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel Loot Case
play icon1:5
Another huge revelation in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel Loot Case
Big road accident in Madhya Pradesh
play icon1:0
Big road accident in Madhya Pradesh
Man brought goats in society!
play icon4:49
Man brought goats in society!
PM Modi's plan on UCC ready...
play icon2:24
PM Modi's plan on UCC ready...

Trending Videos

Asaduddin Owaisi counterattacks PM Modi's statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon9:22
Asaduddin Owaisi counterattacks PM Modi's statement over Uniform Civil Code
Another huge revelation in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel Loot Case
play icon1:5
Another huge revelation in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel Loot Case
Big road accident in Madhya Pradesh
play icon1:0
Big road accident in Madhya Pradesh
Man brought goats in society!
play icon4:49
Man brought goats in society!
PM Modi's plan on UCC ready...
play icon2:24
PM Modi's plan on UCC ready...
floods 2023,Himachal Pradesh flash flood,himachal pradesh flash flood 2023,Flash flood,flash flood in himachal pradesh,flood,flood news today,flood videos,flood in himachal pradesh,himachal flood,himachal flood news today,himachal flood news,himachal flood 2023,Himachal floods,himachal flood death toll,Monsoon,Monsoon in India,monsoon in himachal pradesh,heavy rain,heavy rain monsoon,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,weather update today,Zee News,HindiNews,