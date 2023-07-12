trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634333
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Monsoon fury: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Amid the heavy rains in Uttarakhand, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for July 11 and 12. Earlier today, four persons died and 10 people were injured due to falling debris on Gangotri National Highway near Gangnani in Uttarakhand. In the midst of the ongoing heavy rains across the state, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also took stock of the current situation across the state.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna River’s water level crosses danger mark
play icon1:14
Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna River’s water level crosses danger mark
BJP Leader Jairam Thakur visits Mandi, takes stock of damage caused due to heavy rain
play icon2:55
BJP Leader Jairam Thakur visits Mandi, takes stock of damage caused due to heavy rain
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
play icon1:37
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
play icon1:57
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath
play icon7:23
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna River’s water level crosses danger mark
play icon1:14
Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna River’s water level crosses danger mark
BJP Leader Jairam Thakur visits Mandi, takes stock of damage caused due to heavy rain
play icon2:55
BJP Leader Jairam Thakur visits Mandi, takes stock of damage caused due to heavy rain
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
play icon1:37
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
play icon1:57
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath
play icon7:23
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath