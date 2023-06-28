NewsVideos
videoDetails

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh badly, situation worsens

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Flash Flood: Monsoon 2023 is wreaking havoc across the country. With the onset of monsoon, pictures of devastation due to heavy rains have been seen in Himachal Pradesh. Due to heavy rains and floods, people have become homeless in many areas and at the same time about 9 people have also died.

All Videos

AIMPLB calls emergency meeting after PM Modi's statement on Uniform Civil Code
play icon6:27
AIMPLB calls emergency meeting after PM Modi's statement on Uniform Civil Code
PM Modi makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code,says, 'people are being instigated'. Top News
play icon3:23
PM Modi makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code,says, 'people are being instigated'. Top News
Vegetable Price skyrockets with rain, tomato costlier by Rs 100 per KG
play icon3:10
Vegetable Price skyrockets with rain, tomato costlier by Rs 100 per KG
High alert in Uttar Pradesh! CM Yogi issued strict instructions before Bakrid!
play icon12:35
High alert in Uttar Pradesh! CM Yogi issued strict instructions before Bakrid!
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
play icon1:50
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Trending Videos

AIMPLB calls emergency meeting after PM Modi's statement on Uniform Civil Code
play icon6:27
AIMPLB calls emergency meeting after PM Modi's statement on Uniform Civil Code
PM Modi makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code,says, 'people are being instigated'. Top News
play icon3:23
PM Modi makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code,says, 'people are being instigated'. Top News
Vegetable Price skyrockets with rain, tomato costlier by Rs 100 per KG
play icon3:10
Vegetable Price skyrockets with rain, tomato costlier by Rs 100 per KG
High alert in Uttar Pradesh! CM Yogi issued strict instructions before Bakrid!
play icon12:35
High alert in Uttar Pradesh! CM Yogi issued strict instructions before Bakrid!
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
play icon1:50
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Himachal Pradesh flash flood,himachal pradesh flash flood 2023,Flash flood,flash flood in himachal pradesh,flood,flood news today,flood videos,flood in himachal pradesh,himachal flood,himachal flood news today,himachal flood news,himachal flood 2023,Himachal floods,himachal flood death toll,Monsoon,Monsoon in India,monsoon in himachal pradesh,heavy rain,heavy rain monsoon,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,rainfall in Himachal Pradesh,weather update today,