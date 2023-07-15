trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635839
Monsoon News: Outcry across the country due to floods and rains, fierce form of Yamuna in Delhi.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Floods and rains have caused huge devastation in the country. The fierce form of Yamuna in the capital Delhi has troubled the entire Delhiites. Storm waves are raining on the mountains.
UTTRAKHAND LANDSLIDE NEWS: Mountain collapsed in Pithoragarh, Highway closed.
UTTRAKHAND LANDSLIDE NEWS: Mountain collapsed in Pithoragarh, Highway closed.
Hollywood Stars take to the streets as contract talks with studios collapse
Hollywood Stars take to the streets as contract talks with studios collapse
NGO rescues animals from flood-affected areas in Delhi
NGO rescues animals from flood-affected areas in Delhi
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
PM Modi Lands In UAE For Final Leg Of Two-Nation Historic Visit
PM Modi Lands In UAE For Final Leg Of Two-Nation Historic Visit
