Monsoon Rain: Monsoon's 'Side Effects', Monsoon brought 'Aafat'

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
The simultaneous onset of monsoon in the country has increased the woes of the people from Delhi to Mumbai, where Delhi and Gurgaon are facing the problem of water-logging. Whereas in Mumbai, a building part collapsed due to rain. And in Haryana's Panchkula, a vehicle was washed away in the flow of Ghaggar river.

