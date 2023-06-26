NewsVideos
Monsoon reaches Central and North India, IMD issues rain alert till 27th June

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Weather Update Today: Looking at the current weather conditions, Monsoon has covered Central and North India. Due to this, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain till June 27 for many areas.

