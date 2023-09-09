trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659767
“Moon mission, G20, cricket World Cup…great year for India” UK PM Rishi Sunak

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a friendly conversation, said that 2024 is a great year for India. Sunak is on an official visit to Delhi for 18th G20 Summit.
