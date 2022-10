Morbi bridge collapse: Amit Shah expresses grief over the loss of lives in Gujarat

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolence to the families of those who died in a tragic Morbi bridge collapse incident and said, “Several people lost their lives in yesterday's incident in Gujarat. First of all, I express condolences to the families of all those who died in the unfortunate incident. May all those who died, rest in peace."