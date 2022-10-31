Morbi bridge tragedy: Death toll rises to 68, cases registered on bridge’s management team

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Informing about the Morbi bridge tragedy that took place at River Machchhu in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on October 31 informed that the death toll has reached 68. The state Home Minister also informed that cases have been registered on the management team of the bridge. “CM Bhupendra Patel is monitoring the situation. The CM also met the injured people in the hospital. The government will provide all the help to the hospital. Prime Minister's Office has extended massive support to carry out the rescue operation. Army, NDRF, Navy, Air Force, and SDRF teams are there. Cases under section 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on management team of the bridge. The death toll has reached 68,” Gujarat Home Minister said. The bridge collapsed on River Machchhu on October 30.