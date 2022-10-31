Morbi bridge tragedy: Fire brigade, doctors, ambulance reached spot in 15 minutes, informs Gujarat HM

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Informing about the Morbi bridge tragedy that took place at River Machchhu in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on October 30 in Ahmedabad, said that the fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, and ambulance reached the spot in just 15 minutes. “It's a sad and unfortunate incident. Around 6:30 pm, the bridge in Morbi carrying 150 people collapsed. In just 15 minutes, fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, ambulance reached the spot,” Gujarat Home Minister said. The bridge collapsed on River Machchhu claiming the lives of more than 60 people on October 30.