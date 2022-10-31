NewsVideos

Morbi bridge tragedy: Fire brigade, doctors, ambulance reached spot in 15 minutes, informs Gujarat HM

|Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
Informing about the Morbi bridge tragedy that took place at River Machchhu in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on October 30 in Ahmedabad, said that the fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, and ambulance reached the spot in just 15 minutes. “It's a sad and unfortunate incident. Around 6:30 pm, the bridge in Morbi carrying 150 people collapsed. In just 15 minutes, fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, ambulance reached the spot,” Gujarat Home Minister said. The bridge collapsed on River Machchhu claiming the lives of more than 60 people on October 30.

All Videos

Gujarat Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse: Big news of this time on Morbi accident
6:46
Gujarat Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse: Big news of this time on Morbi accident
Ananya Panday takes Kareena’s ‘Poo’ avatar for Halloween bash
Ananya Panday takes Kareena’s ‘Poo’ avatar for Halloween bash
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat Health Minister briefs on rescue operation
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat Health Minister briefs on rescue operation
Chhath Puja 2022: Devotees throng ghat of River Rapti on last day of Chhath Puja in Gorakhpur
Chhath Puja 2022: Devotees throng ghat of River Rapti on last day of Chhath Puja in Gorakhpur
Chhath Puja 2022: Devotees throng bank of River Ganga on last day of Chhath Puja in Patna
Chhath Puja 2022: Devotees throng bank of River Ganga on last day of Chhath Puja in Patna

Trending Videos

6:46
Gujarat Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse: Big news of this time on Morbi accident
Ananya Panday takes Kareena’s ‘Poo’ avatar for Halloween bash
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat Health Minister briefs on rescue operation
Chhath Puja 2022: Devotees throng ghat of River Rapti on last day of Chhath Puja in Gorakhpur
Chhath Puja 2022: Devotees throng bank of River Ganga on last day of Chhath Puja in Patna