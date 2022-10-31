Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat Health Minister briefs on rescue operation

Briefing about the Morbi bridge tragedy that claimed the lives of 68 people at River Machchhu in Gujarat, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on October 31 informed that many people have been sent to their homes after being treated. “The injured are being treated at hospitals and many of them have also been sent to their homes after treatment. Search and rescue operation is underway. The work of taking out bodies from the river is in process,” the state Health Minister said.