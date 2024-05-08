Advertisement
More Than 30 Shops Burnt in Raya Fire Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
A massive fire took place in Raya area of ​​Mathura. More than 30 shops have been reportedly burnt in this fire accident. As per latest reports, the fire has been brought under control.

