More than 50 school kids fall sick after eating Poison Food in Farrukhabad

| Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 04:58 PM IST

More than 50 children fell ill after eating toxic food in a private school in Farrukhabad, UP. It is being told that rice was served to the children in a vessel containing turpentine oil and paint. Due to which the condition of the children deteriorated. 15 children have been admitted to the district hospital.