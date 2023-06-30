NewsVideos
More than half of the students were 'missing' in the 5th-8th examination; Now the government will take big action

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Are children being kept away from school education in Madrasas of MP? After receiving the complaint, the School Education Department has started investigating the matter. The investigation of the department has revealed that less than half of the students enrolled in madrassas did not appear in the 5th and 8th board exams at all.

