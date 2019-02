Morning Breaking: No handshake, only Namaskar: India’s stern message to Pakistan at ICJ

Members of the Indian delegation attending the hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague snubbed their Pakistani counterparts by refusing to shake hands with them. The gesture reflected the heightened tensions between the two sides in the wake of a brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.