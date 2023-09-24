trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666576
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MotoGP Bharat: 'Dhoom' Actor John Abraham Praises CM Yogi For Making ‘Moto GP’ Happen

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
MotoGP Bharat, or The Grand Prix of India which started on September 22, has reached its final day today. The main race will be held on September 24 in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. It is the first-ever Moto GP race in India.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit Amid Row Over Arunachal Pradesh Athletes Entry
play icon0:58
Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit Amid Row Over Arunachal Pradesh Athletes Entry
NEW SANSAD Breaking: Sanjay Raut's statement on the new Parliament House - Parliament House is like a 7 star hotel
play icon2:36
NEW SANSAD Breaking: Sanjay Raut's statement on the new Parliament House - Parliament House is like a 7 star hotel
Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Danish-Bidhuri controversy
play icon2:53
Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Danish-Bidhuri controversy
Asian Games 2023: Indian Duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Secures Silver Medal In Rowing
play icon1:43
Asian Games 2023: Indian Duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Secures Silver Medal In Rowing
PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains
play icon9:56
PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains

Trending Videos

Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit Amid Row Over Arunachal Pradesh Athletes Entry
play icon0:58
Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit Amid Row Over Arunachal Pradesh Athletes Entry
NEW SANSAD Breaking: Sanjay Raut's statement on the new Parliament House - Parliament House is like a 7 star hotel
play icon2:36
NEW SANSAD Breaking: Sanjay Raut's statement on the new Parliament House - Parliament House is like a 7 star hotel
Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Danish-Bidhuri controversy
play icon2:53
Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Danish-Bidhuri controversy
Asian Games 2023: Indian Duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Secures Silver Medal In Rowing
play icon1:43
Asian Games 2023: Indian Duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Secures Silver Medal In Rowing
PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains
play icon9:56
PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains