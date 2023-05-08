NewsVideos
Movement of BAT increased on LoC in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Big news has come from Jammu and Kashmir. The movement of BAT has increased in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir. This movement is active at three places.
