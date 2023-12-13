trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698338
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP Deputy CM's Significant Statement Ahead of Swearing-In

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us
As the new government of Madhya Pradesh prepares to take oath, Mohan Yadav is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister in a grand ceremony. The event will be graced by the presence of PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda. Numerous senior leaders, Union ministers, and CMs from various states are expected to attend.

All Videos

Viral Video: 4-Year-Old's Adorable Attempt to Impress Bobby Deol Takes a Hilarious Turn
Play Icon0:30
Viral Video: 4-Year-Old's Adorable Attempt to Impress Bobby Deol Takes a Hilarious Turn
Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today
Play Icon8:58
Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested
Play Icon3:48
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested
Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise
Play Icon0:17
Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise
Play Icon1:11
 "MS Dhoni's Birthday Revelation: Unmasking a Surprise Persona That Stunned Everyone!"

Trending Videos

Viral Video: 4-Year-Old's Adorable Attempt to Impress Bobby Deol Takes a Hilarious Turn
play icon0:30
Viral Video: 4-Year-Old's Adorable Attempt to Impress Bobby Deol Takes a Hilarious Turn
Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today
play icon8:58
Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested
play icon3:48
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested
Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise
play icon0:17
Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise
play icon1:11
"MS Dhoni's Birthday Revelation: Unmasking a Surprise Persona That Stunned Everyone!"
mohan yadav oath ceremony,vishnu deo sai oath cermony,mp cm oath ceremony 2023,chhattisgarh cm oath ceremony,oath ceremony mp cg,cg cm oath ceremony,vishnu deo sai new cm,vishnu deo sai taking oath,Oath taking ceremony,mp cm oath ceremony,mp cg cm oath ceremony,PM Modi,mohan yadav oath ceremony live,vishnu deo sai oath ceremony,oath ceremony of new cm,live oath ceremony,oath ceremony in mp,cm oath ceremony chhattisgarh,mp cm taking oath,BJP,