MP: Indian Army Engineers complete construction of bailey bridge in 6 days

Indian Army Engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps completed the construction of bailey bridge over Sukhtawa river in Narmadapuram on August 31. The bridge collapsed in April 2022 due to heavy vehicular traffic.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

