MP-MLA Court to pronounce verdict on Atiq Ahmed today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Apart from this, he is also accused of kidnapping and murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness of Raju Pal's murder. In the case of kidnapping Umesh Pal, the MP-MLA court can sentence Atiq Ahmed