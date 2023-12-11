trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697785
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP New CM: Why BJP appoints Mohan Yadav as new Chief Minister?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
BJP elected Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Now Shivraj Singh Chauhan's rule has ended in Madhya Pradesh.
Follow Us

All Videos

BJP's Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
Play Icon14:2
BJP's Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
Mohan Yadav is BJP’s pick for Madhya Pradesh CM
Play Icon5:12
Mohan Yadav is BJP’s pick for Madhya Pradesh CM
MP New CM: Mohan Yadav touches Shivraj Singh Chouhan's feet
Play Icon2:31
MP New CM: Mohan Yadav touches Shivraj Singh Chouhan's feet
MP New CM: Who is Mohan Yadav?
Play Icon4:44
MP New CM: Who is Mohan Yadav?
Mayawati Successor: BSP सुप्रीमो Mayawati ने लिया फैसला, भतीजे Akash Anand को बनाया उत्तराधिकारी
Play Icon1:16
Mayawati Successor: BSP सुप्रीमो Mayawati ने लिया फैसला, भतीजे Akash Anand को बनाया उत्तराधिकारी

Trending Videos

BJP's Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
play icon14:2
BJP's Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
Mohan Yadav is BJP’s pick for Madhya Pradesh CM
play icon5:12
Mohan Yadav is BJP’s pick for Madhya Pradesh CM
MP New CM: Mohan Yadav touches Shivraj Singh Chouhan's feet
play icon2:31
MP New CM: Mohan Yadav touches Shivraj Singh Chouhan's feet
MP New CM: Who is Mohan Yadav?
play icon4:44
MP New CM: Who is Mohan Yadav?
Mayawati Successor: BSP सुप्रीमो Mayawati ने लिया फैसला, भतीजे Akash Anand को बनाया उत्तराधिकारी
play icon1:16
Mayawati Successor: BSP सुप्रीमो Mayawati ने लिया फैसला, भतीजे Akash Anand को बनाया उत्तराधिकारी
mohan yadav mp cm,who is mohan yadav,mohan yadav mp new cm,minister mohan yadav,madhya pradesh cm mohan yadav,mp new cm live,mohan yadav kon hai,mohan yadav bane mp cm,education minister mohan yadav,minister mohan yadav news,MP News,mohan yadav mp minister,mohan yadav education minister,mohan yadav on mp election,mohan yadav ujjain,mohan lal yadav,BJP,Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister,Breaking News,shivraj singh resign,shivraj singh chauhan resignation,News,