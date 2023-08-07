trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645750
MP: ‘Rudraabhishek’, ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on fifth Monday of ‘Sawan’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
On the occasion of fifth Monday of ‘Sawan’ month, ‘Rudraabhishek’ was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on August 07. ‘Bhasma Aarti’ was also performed at the temple on the auspicious occasion.

