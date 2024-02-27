trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725539
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP Shashi Tharoor Predicts BJP's Limited Success In Kerala Elections

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Follow Us
In Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expresses skepticism about BJP's chances in Kerala, highlighting their historically limited support base in the state. Tharoor attributes this to the distinct sociopolitical landscape of Kerala, where the BJP's appeal based on Hindutva, Hindi, Hindu, and Hindustan faces challenges.

All Videos

‘Himachal government has lost majority’, says Former CM Jairam Thakur
Play Icon03:35
‘Himachal government has lost majority’, says Former CM Jairam Thakur
IPL 2024 News: 'Ho sakta hai ki IPL bhi na khele', says Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli
Play Icon02:17
IPL 2024 News: 'Ho sakta hai ki IPL bhi na khele', says Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Customs Reacts To Kashmiri Journalist's Bag Checking Clip, Emphasizing Equality Under the Law
Play Icon00:56
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Customs Reacts To Kashmiri Journalist's Bag Checking Clip, Emphasizing Equality Under the Law
VIRAL VIDEO: Hairstylist's Haircut Transforms Into Fish Aquarium Leaving Internet In Awe
Play Icon00:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Hairstylist's Haircut Transforms Into Fish Aquarium Leaving Internet In Awe
VIRAL VIDEO: Little Boy's Charming Dance to Pahadi Song 'Dhai Hathe Dhameli' Captivates Audiences
Play Icon00:29
VIRAL VIDEO: Little Boy's Charming Dance to Pahadi Song 'Dhai Hathe Dhameli' Captivates Audiences

Trending Videos

‘Himachal government has lost majority’, says Former CM Jairam Thakur
play icon3:35
‘Himachal government has lost majority’, says Former CM Jairam Thakur
IPL 2024 News: 'Ho sakta hai ki IPL bhi na khele', says Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli
play icon2:17
IPL 2024 News: 'Ho sakta hai ki IPL bhi na khele', says Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Customs Reacts To Kashmiri Journalist's Bag Checking Clip, Emphasizing Equality Under the Law
play icon0:56
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Customs Reacts To Kashmiri Journalist's Bag Checking Clip, Emphasizing Equality Under the Law
VIRAL VIDEO: Hairstylist's Haircut Transforms Into Fish Aquarium Leaving Internet In Awe
play icon0:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Hairstylist's Haircut Transforms Into Fish Aquarium Leaving Internet In Awe
VIRAL VIDEO: Little Boy's Charming Dance to Pahadi Song 'Dhai Hathe Dhameli' Captivates Audiences
play icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO: Little Boy's Charming Dance to Pahadi Song 'Dhai Hathe Dhameli' Captivates Audiences