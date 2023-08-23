trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652663
MP: Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ was performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on August 23 for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. History is in the making as India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will make a soft landing on the Moon on August 23 at around 18.04 hrs IST. If successful, India will become the first nation to reach the less-explored south pole of the Moon. Well-wishers across the world are praying for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module.
