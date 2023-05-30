NewsVideos
MS Dhoni gets emotional after stupendous win against Gujarat Titans

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
In the final match of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings won in a banging fashion. MS Dhoni became so emotional after the stupendous win against Gujarat Titans that he lifted Ravindra Jadeja in his lap and hugged him. Watch picture.

