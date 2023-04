videoDetails

Mughal History: Now the students of UP will not study 'Mughal History'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

Now the students of UP will not read the history of Mughals. There has been a big change in the syllabus. Class 12 students in UP will not study the history of Mughal emperors.