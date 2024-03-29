Advertisement
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Mafia Mukhtar's post mortem will be held today

|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari died at night. The post mortem of Mukhtar Ansari will start shortly. On one hand, information has come from the hospital that Mukhtar Ansari died due to a heart attack. At the same time, Mukhtar's family and the opposition have made allegations of Mukhtar's murder. Meanwhile, the big update regarding Mukhtar Ansari is that Mukhtar Ansari's body will not be given to the family.

