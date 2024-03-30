Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan

|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari has been laid to rest. Mukhtar was laid to rest in Kalibagh cemetery. Let us tell you that there was a huge crowd at the time of Mukhtar's funeral. As soon as the crowd went out of control, the police immediately took charge. Heavy security arrangements were made. 25 DSP, 21 SDM and 150 inspectors have been deployed. Surveillance is also being done through drone cameras. Mukhtar Ansari died of a heart attack on 28 March 2024.

All Videos

Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
Play Icon26:02
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Play Icon09:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
Play Icon07:32
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon07:32
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Mukhtar Last Rites Update: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to be Laid to Rest Today
Play Icon13:09
Mukhtar Last Rites Update: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to be Laid to Rest Today

Trending Videos

Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
play icon26:2
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
play icon9:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
play icon7:32
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon7:32
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Mukhtar Last Rites Update: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to be Laid to Rest Today
play icon13:9
Mukhtar Last Rites Update: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari to be Laid to Rest Today