Mukhtar Ansari will end like 'Atiq'! Shooter 'Jiva' murdered in court

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari News: An incident like the Atik murder case has happened in the Lucknow court. The shooter of West UP and Mukhtar Ansari gang has been shot dead in the court. The young man dressed as a lawyer shot the notorious criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva.

