Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Son Of Former BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai, Piyush Rai, Reacts

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Piyush Rai, son of former BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai, commented on the death of Mukhtar Ansari, saying, "This is a blessing from Baba Gorakhnath that today justice has been served in his court." He added, "During the holy month of Ramadan, even Allah can acknowledge this justice, as the earth has been relieved of such criminals."

All Videos

PM Modi And Bill Gates: Driving Digital And Sectoral Progress In India
Play Icon02:24
PM Modi And Bill Gates: Driving Digital And Sectoral Progress In India
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
Play Icon04:19
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
Play Icon04:58
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Play Icon02:11
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
Play Icon06:33
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College

Trending Videos

PM Modi And Bill Gates: Driving Digital And Sectoral Progress In India
play icon2:24
PM Modi And Bill Gates: Driving Digital And Sectoral Progress In India
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
play icon4:19
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
play icon4:58
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
play icon2:11
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
play icon6:33
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College