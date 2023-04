videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari's punishment got tears in Krishnanand Rai's son's eyes

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

MP-MLA court has sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years imprisonment. Along with this, a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on Mukhtar Ansari. See what Krishnanand Rai's son said after Mukhtar Ansari was punished.