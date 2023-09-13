trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661737
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 12 said that 780 senior citizens of Delhi will leave for Rameswaram under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana. Arvind Kejriwal said, “Today, 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram...This is like a bonanza for them as they are getting this chance because of the honest government in Delhi. This honest government saves money to organise pilgrimage tours for the senior citizens...Best arrangements have been made by the government.”
Follow Us

All Videos

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma
play icon2:25
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
play icon1:53
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: 1 terrorist killed in encounter between army and terrorists in Rajouri for 16 hours
play icon1:53
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: 1 terrorist killed in encounter between army and terrorists in Rajouri for 16 hours
IPHONE Breaking: Good news for iPhone lovers, Apple launches iPhone 15
play icon7:58
IPHONE Breaking: Good news for iPhone lovers, Apple launches iPhone 15
Asia Cup 2023: Team India reached the final of Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka collapsed on 172
play icon10:28
Asia Cup 2023: Team India reached the final of Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka collapsed on 172

Trending Videos

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma
play icon2:25
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
play icon1:53
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: 1 terrorist killed in encounter between army and terrorists in Rajouri for 16 hours
play icon1:53
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: 1 terrorist killed in encounter between army and terrorists in Rajouri for 16 hours
IPHONE Breaking: Good news for iPhone lovers, Apple launches iPhone 15
play icon7:58
IPHONE Breaking: Good news for iPhone lovers, Apple launches iPhone 15
Asia Cup 2023: Team India reached the final of Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka collapsed on 172
play icon10:28
Asia Cup 2023: Team India reached the final of Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka collapsed on 172