Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82. He was on a life-saving drug at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists. He was under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.