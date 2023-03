videoDetails

Mumbai: Australian PM Anthony Albanese onboard INS Vikrant, receives guard of Honour

| Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Australian PM Anthony Albanese received Guard of Honour at INS Vikrant on March 09. Albanese first foreign leader on board India’s indigenously produced aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The aircraft carrier was commissioned into the Indian Navy in September. Indian Navy Ship Vikrant is India’s largest warship & first indigenous aircraft carrier.