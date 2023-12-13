trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698407
Mumbai Cop Faces Backlash: Booking Ensues as Viral Video Captures Him Dancing with Woman on Local Train

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
A Mumbai cop is in hot water after a video of him dancing with a woman on a local train went viral, triggering a wave of public backlash. The incident has led to disciplinary action, highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining professional conduct under the scrutiny of social media.

