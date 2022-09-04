NewsVideos

Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall

Mumbai, India, experienced heavy rain on September 4. The commuters were observed in the city's severe downpour. IMD predicts that today's weather in Mumbai will be overcast with light rain. Averaging around 26 °C and 33 °C, respectively, will be the minimum and maximum temperatures.

Sep 04, 2022
