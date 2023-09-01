trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656451
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
I.N.D.I.A Mumbai Meeting: I.N.D.I.A meeting in Mumbai has ended. Meanwhile, a very big decision has been taken in the meeting. During the meeting, the names of the 13-member coordination committee have been announced by the opposition alliance. Resolutions have been passed on many issues. The seat sharing formula will also be decided soon.
