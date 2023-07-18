trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636885
Mumbai Police incinerates 437 kgs of drugs worth ₹ 9 Crore

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
In the virtual presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mumbai police team on July 18 incinerated 437 kgs of drugs worth Rs 9 Crore. Drugs were seized by the ATS and the Mumbai Police separately. They were put in the incineration facility of the Mumbai Waste Management Limited at Taloja in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
