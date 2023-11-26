trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692430
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Indian Army even risk thier lives and show terrorist the path to hell. Anniversary of 26/11, vigil was increased on the maritime borders. The coast guard is on 24-hour patrolling and keeps an eye on every movement in the sea. The aim of the security forces is only one and that is to ensure that no terrorist should have the audacity like Kasab.
Follow Us

All Videos

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
Play Icon1:33
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
Play Icon3:56
"Auger(Machine) Is Broken" International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix On Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
Play Icon1:33
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
Play Icon5:55
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
WATCH: Israelis Released From Captivity In Gaza Arriving At Hatzerim Military Base | Hamas
Play Icon2:11
WATCH: Israelis Released From Captivity In Gaza Arriving At Hatzerim Military Base | Hamas

Trending Videos

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
play icon1:33
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
play icon3:56
"Auger(Machine) Is Broken" International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix On Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
play icon1:33
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
play icon5:55
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
WATCH: Israelis Released From Captivity In Gaza Arriving At Hatzerim Military Base | Hamas
play icon2:11
WATCH: Israelis Released From Captivity In Gaza Arriving At Hatzerim Military Base | Hamas
Indian Navy,Indian Army,26/11 attacks,Mumbai Attacks,15 years 26/11,,