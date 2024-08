videoDetails

Muslim side gets a big blow in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah case

| Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

Today, Allahabad High Court has given a historic verdict in the case of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah of Mathura. The Muslim side has suffered a big setback in the hearing. The argument of the Muslim side has been rejected.