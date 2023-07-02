trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629615
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Muslim women came in support of Uniform Civil Code

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 08:14 AM IST
The political ruckus on UCC continues, the attacks of the opposition are not stopping, meanwhile, the Uniform Civil Code has got the support of Muslim women.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Big action on the templ and mazar in Delhi's Bhajanpura
play icon1:11
Big action on the templ and mazar in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Big relief to Teesta Setalvad from SC
play icon0:59
Big relief to Teesta Setalvad from SC
Atiq-Ashraf murder case investigation intensified
play icon1:13
Atiq-Ashraf murder case investigation intensified
Why is France burning?
play icon19:50
Why is France burning?
Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail
play icon4:38
Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Big action on the templ and mazar in Delhi's Bhajanpura
play icon1:11
Big action on the templ and mazar in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Big relief to Teesta Setalvad from SC
play icon0:59
Big relief to Teesta Setalvad from SC
Atiq-Ashraf murder case investigation intensified
play icon1:13
Atiq-Ashraf murder case investigation intensified
Why is France burning?
play icon19:50
Why is France burning?
Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail
play icon4:38
Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail
UCC,pm modi on ucc,muslim women on ucc,muslim on ucc,muslims on ucc,muslim women reaction on ucc,pm modi on muslims,ucc news,pm modi on muslim women,bjp on ucc,muslim slams ucc,aap supports ucc,muslim body slams ucc,muslim women on uniform civil code live,Muslim,ucc under muslim law,narendra modi on ucc,muslim reaction on ucc,muslims voter on ucc,modi government on ucc,muslim personal law board slams ucc,ucc deabte,live news,Top 100 news,