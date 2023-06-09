NewsVideos
Muslim youth offered Namaz in a temple in Hapur, trying to disturb the communal harmony in the state

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
The case of a young man offering namaz in Chandi Mandir located on Chandi Road, Hapur has come to light, after this incident there is a lot of anger among the people of the area, while on the information of the incident, the police is investigating the matter on the basis of CCTV footage.

