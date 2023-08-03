trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644242
Muslims are angry with the verdict on Gyanvapi..!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ASI's survey will continue in Gyanvapi. The Allahabad High Court (Allahabad HC) has given a big decision today on the Gyanvapi Survey case. But the Muslim side is not happy with this decision of the High Court. After the petition was rejected in HC, the Muslim side has reached the Supreme Court.

