Muslims react on CM Yogi's Muharram Warning

| Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Muslims Reaction on Yogi Muharram Warning: Yesterday was the first day of Muharram. But on the very first day, some people of a particular community in Uttar Pradesh are challenging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They are challenging his decision. Yogi had said not to display weapons on Muharram. His declaration was that sword fighting will not be allowed. Display of weapons will not be allowed. But the Maulanas and many Muslim youths of UP are saying that they will definitely use swords.