MUST WATCH: Stunning wingsuit fly-by of Taj Mahal by Skydivers

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

Skydivers Frederic Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurelien Chatard achieved something that had never been done before. They flew by the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.