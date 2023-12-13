trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698522
Myanmar Surpassed Afghanistan As The World's Largest Opium Producer | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Myanmar has become the world's largest producer of opium, surpassing Afghanistan, BBC reported. Opium production in Myanmar is estimated to increase by 36% to 1,080 tonnes, far exceeding the reported 330 tonnes produced in Afghanistan.

