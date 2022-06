Nagaland Police chargesheet 30 Army personnel in botched ambush case in Mon firing incident

During a counter-insurgency operation on Dec 4 2021 by the Assam Rifles in Nagaland which went wrong, thirteen civilians and a jawan of the Assam Rifles were killed, A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up and it has named one Army officer and 29 jawans (soldiers) in its charge sheet