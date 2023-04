videoDetails

Naini Central Jail under inspection ahead of Atiq Ahmed's visit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

Inspection of officials is underway in Prayagraj's Naini Jail. In fact the officers are searching the jail barracks before the arrival of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Because of this, the barracks of Atiq's henchmen are also being searched.