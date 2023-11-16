trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688577
Nana Patekar slapped a man, Video goes Viral

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Bollywood star Nana Patekar is in Varanasi these days for the shooting of his film. Meanwhile, a video is going viral rapidly on social media. In which Nana Patekar is seen slapping a person.
