Nanded Civil Hospital Deaths: "Committee Formed To Investigate The Deaths," Maharashtra Minister Announces

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
A committee has been formed to probe into the deaths of 24 people, including 12 newborns in 24 hours between September 30 and October 01, in a civil hospital in Nanded of Maharashtra, informed the Medical Education Minister of the state, Hasan Mushrif.
